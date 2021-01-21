Financial Analysis: KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) & Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -14.55% -21.40% -11.86% KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Synacor and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 2 0 0 2.00 KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

Synacor currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.64%. KLDiscovery has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Given KLDiscovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than Synacor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synacor and KLDiscovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $121.85 million 0.54 -$9.02 million N/A N/A KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.10 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.34

Synacor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of Synacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Synacor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Synacor has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KLDiscovery beats Synacor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc., a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also provides Cloud ID Authentication, a cloud-based identity and access management platform for large enterprises that offers native single sign on, home-based authentication, and device management to reduce login friction and enhance security; Email/Collaboration services, which include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company serves video, internet, and communications providers; device manufactures; media companies; government entities; enterprises; financial institutions; and small and medium sized businesses. It markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

