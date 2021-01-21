Financial Institutions (FISI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.06 million. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

FISI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Financial Institutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

