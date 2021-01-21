Financial Survey: Viad (NYSE:VVI) and DJSP Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DJSP)

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and DJSP Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DJSP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viad and DJSP Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 DJSP Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.46%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than DJSP Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Viad shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viad and DJSP Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.37 billion 0.55 $22.03 million $2.48 14.92 DJSP Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than DJSP Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and DJSP Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -18.75% -6.87% -2.44% DJSP Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Viad beats DJSP Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services. It also provides event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools. In addition, the company offers video production, lighting design, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, computer rental and support, stock packages or entirely custom construction, and digital content creative transformation services; and digital media content and communications, and theatre equipment and creative technical solutions, as well as video, sound and lighting equipment. Further, it provides a collection of experiences in recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

DJSP Enterprises Company Profile

DJSP Enterprises, Inc. provides processing services for the mortgage and real estate industries in the United States. It engages in offering non-legal services supporting residential real estate foreclosure, other related legal actions, and lender owned real estate (REO) services in the United States. The company involves in providing non-legal support in connection with residential foreclosures, bankruptcy, complex litigation, evictions, and the sale of REO properties by foreclosing lenders. It also prepares drafts of pleadings and documentation for legal matters. In addition, the company provides REO related services, including property inspection, valuation, broker assignments, and closings of purchases. Further, it performs title searches and examinations related to legal services; and assists in the location of defendants in foreclosure proceedings to enable service of legal process. The company serves to mortgage servicers in the United States. DJSP Enterprises, Inc. was formerly known as Chardan 2008 China Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to DJSP Enterprises, Inc. in January 2010. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Plantation, Florida with additional operations in Louisville, Kentucky; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

