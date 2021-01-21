FintruX Network (FTX) 1-Day Volume Tops $421.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $326,149.02 and $421.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00540874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.50 or 0.03809460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017072 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars.

