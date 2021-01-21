FIO Protocol Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $15.64 million and $1.39 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000486 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000133 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00049678 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 737,472,982 coins and its circulating supply is 214,071,627 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

