First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,720 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of First Bancorp worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 37,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 513.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,192.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. G.Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

First Bancorp stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.19 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

