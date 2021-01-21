First Bank (FRBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $178.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

