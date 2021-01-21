First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.20

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.20 and traded as low as $56.20. First Capital shares last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 2,885 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of -0.01.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 110.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 481.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.