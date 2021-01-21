First Command Bank Has $6.02 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.5% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,218,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 29.3% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $23,600,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.