First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $20.46 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

