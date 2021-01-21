First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $25.68.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

