First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

INBK opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INBK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

