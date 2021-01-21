First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIBK opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221 over the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

