First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.50

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.50 and traded as high as $54.41. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 3,990 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.