First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Increased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000.

FTCS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,304. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

