First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Position Lessened by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $98.61. 15,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $99.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

