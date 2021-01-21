First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,410 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 3.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $218,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 717,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

