First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Increased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.6% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,303,000 after buying an additional 1,040,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,952,000 after buying an additional 842,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,036,000 after buying an additional 403,152 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after buying an additional 395,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.45. 4,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,324. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

