First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $46.22. 3,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 7,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 12.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.