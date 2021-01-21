First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.62

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.62 and traded as high as $22.43. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 839,819 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMLP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 124,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter.

