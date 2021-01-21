First Western Financial (MYFW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%.

First Western Financial stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

