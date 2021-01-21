FirstBlood (1ST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $867.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $867.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.00540881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00042251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.08 or 0.03961995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

