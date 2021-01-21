FirstCash (FCFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect FirstCash to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.27 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.58. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

