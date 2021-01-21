FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 78.75 ($1.03).

Separately, HSBC downgraded FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) alerts:

FGP stock opened at GBX 75.95 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £927.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. FirstGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.75). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.