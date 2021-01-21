FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FSV. Laurentian upgraded FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$179.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of C$83.36 and a 52 week high of C$189.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$172.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$167.65. The firm has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.12.

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$988.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.69 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

