Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s share price fell 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.81. 2,834,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 983,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FPRX. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $525.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 4.40.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

