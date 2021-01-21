Flamingo Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $24.52 million and $13.17 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00127766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00075021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00293998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00069797 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.