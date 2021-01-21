Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Shares Gap Up to $22.13

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.13, but opened at $26.50. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

