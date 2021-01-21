Flash 1-Day Volume Reaches $278.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Flash has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $278.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00050655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00072667 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00281231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00067855 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars.

