Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FGSGF stock remained flat at $$5.00 on Thursday.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, architectural glass, float glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

