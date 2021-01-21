FLETA (FLETA) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. FLETA has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.42 or 0.00567897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.77 or 0.03893383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,598,571 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

