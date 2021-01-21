Flit Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,620.00 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Flit Token has a total market cap of $636.45 and approximately $3,620.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flit Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flit Token has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00422613 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,477.78 or 1.00634466 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00025494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00024684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Flit Token

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

