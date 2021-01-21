Flowchain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $202.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $8,045.84 and $202.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flowchain has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00529037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,279.40 or 0.03958264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

