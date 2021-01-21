Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 4,226,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,713,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $456.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluidigm news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fluidigm by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

