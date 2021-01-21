Flushing Financial (FFIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a market cap of $539.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.