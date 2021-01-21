FlypMe (FYP) Price Hits $0.0400 on Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. FlypMe has a total market cap of $705,549.39 and $31,864.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00531435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.68 or 0.03892711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

