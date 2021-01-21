FlypMe Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46,874.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $46,874.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00062338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.21 or 0.00567696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,189.60 or 0.03854320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016711 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FYP is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars.

