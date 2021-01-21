FNB Protocol (FNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $1.52 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00061111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00567651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00042417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,161.55 or 0.03819693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

