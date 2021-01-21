Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Tops $0.90 on Top Exchanges

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 142.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Folder Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $126,079.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00050655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00072667 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00281231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00067855 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars.

