Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,568 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Foot Locker worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Foot Locker by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,790 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,790 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Foot Locker by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and sold 53,310 shares worth $2,299,796. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

