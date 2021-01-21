FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,085 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of FormFactor worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in FormFactor by 58.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 168,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 320,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 158,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORM stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,069,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

