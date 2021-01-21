Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Fortive stock opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

