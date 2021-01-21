ForTube (FOR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.19 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, ForTube has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One ForTube token can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $2.19 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00061207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00536914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00041693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.28 or 0.03833983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ForTube Token Profile

ForTube is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ForTube

ForTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

