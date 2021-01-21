Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,648.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 117.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

