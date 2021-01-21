Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) Shares Gap Up to $53.40

Shares of Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.40, but opened at $55.80. Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) shares last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 293,473 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.24. The stock has a market cap of £178.29 million and a P/E ratio of -14.25.

In other news, insider Ian Barlow purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

