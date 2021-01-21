Francis Salway Sells 4,520 Shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Stock

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total transaction of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

NXT opened at GBX 8,112 ($105.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.59. NEXT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,142 ($106.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,138.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,226.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXT. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NEXT plc (NXT.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,111.83 ($66.79).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

