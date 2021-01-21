Frank M. Clark Sells 301 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WM traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $114.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 56,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

