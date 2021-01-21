Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Trading Down 6%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares traded down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.80. 660,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 713,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $633.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Frank’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Frank’s International by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,978 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Frank’s International by 50.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,656 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Frank’s International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Frank’s International by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Frank’s International by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

