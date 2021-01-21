Frax Share (FXS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $348,144.00

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 42.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $23.71 million and approximately $348,144.00 worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $10.46 or 0.00035964 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00052517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00127468 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00307568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00072317 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00071935 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,276,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,266,921 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Share Token Trading

Frax Share can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

