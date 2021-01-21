Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

FMCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Freddie Mac stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 2.52. Freddie Mac has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

