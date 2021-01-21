Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

FMCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Freddie Mac stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 2.52. Freddie Mac has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

